It looks like things may be getting cold for Serious Sam 4 and this possible DLC tease

"But nothing warms me up like kicking ass."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 12 December 2021

It looks like things will be getting seriously cold for Serious Sam 4.

Croteam dropped a cryptic tease over the weekend, but at just 34 seconds long and the description "man, it's cold", we don't have a lot to go on right now.

Take a peek below:

The trailer shows Sam Stone zipping across an ice-encrusted ocean on a small (and not very warm given the driver is in a t-shirt) boat, bouncing off a steel buoy.

"Man, it's cold," a familiar voice says, "but nothing warms me up like kicking ass." It then cuts to a frigid version of the Serious Sam logo.

And that's it, really. Fans are now speculating that Sam's off to Russia, which is a pretty good shout given we know The Refinery - a level set in Russia - was cut from the final release of Serious Sam 4.

ICYMI, Serious Sam got a fully path-traced RT upgrade - and our friends at Digital Foundry think it's beautiful.

"The overall effect is very impressive - and the overall aim in merging realism with the game's original aesthetic pays off nicely," Alex wrote back in September.

About the author

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

