It looks like things may be getting cold for Serious Sam 4 and this possible DLC tease

It looks like things will be getting seriously cold for Serious Sam 4.

Croteam dropped a cryptic tease over the weekend, but at just 34 seconds long and the description "man, it's cold", we don't have a lot to go on right now.

Take a peek below:

The trailer shows Sam Stone zipping across an ice-encrusted ocean on a small (and not very warm given the driver is in a t-shirt) boat, bouncing off a steel buoy.

"Man, it's cold," a familiar voice says, "but nothing warms me up like kicking ass." It then cuts to a frigid version of the Serious Sam logo.

And that's it, really. Fans are now speculating that Sam's off to Russia, which is a pretty good shout given we know The Refinery - a level set in Russia - was cut from the final release of Serious Sam 4.

ICYMI, Serious Sam got a fully path-traced RT upgrade - and our friends at Digital Foundry think it's beautiful.

"The overall effect is very impressive - and the overall aim in merging realism with the game's original aesthetic pays off nicely," Alex wrote back in September.