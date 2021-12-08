Ex-BioWare boss announces Victorian fantasy-inspired Nightingale

Send tweet.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 10 December 2021

Aaryn Flynn, former boss of BioWare, has revealed his new project Nightingale.

It's described as a "shared world survival crafting game" set within a fantasy world inspired by a dark take on Victorian era, and is the first project from the newly-renamed studio Inflexion Games (formerly Improbable Canada).

Tonight's trailer, which premiered during The Game Awards, shows a labyrinth of realms navigated using Stargate-like portals, with players able to tackle enormous eldritch monsters solo or with others.

Combat and exploration then feeds into the game's "robust" crafting system, with materials used to build settlements and farms to grow communities and live off the land - as well as acquire better gadgetry.

This isn't the first we've heard of Flynn's new project, though it is the first time we've seen what it'll look like. It was originally announced a couple of years back as an online multiplayer RPG.

An early access launch will take place next year on PC.

Flynn left BioWare back in July 2017, and joined UK tech company Improbable around a year later to found this new studio in BioWare's home city of Edmonton, Canada.

1

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Nightingale

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Cyberpunk 2077 developer begins settlement talks with disgruntled investors

A breathtaking amount?

37

Square Enix promises extra free game time for those long Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker queues

"I am truly sorry."

17

Assassin's Creed Valhalla extends current festival, adds new sword

As fans wait for Year 2 news.

11

EA marks Dragon Age Day with two new stories and a host of events

The publisher says BioWare is "still hard at work on building the next single-player focused experience for Dragon Age".

10

Another Eden x Chrono Cross crossover event confirmed

Symphonic dreams.

9

You may also enjoy...

Looks like a Chrono Cross remake may be on the way

UPDATE: Crossover with Another Eden teased.

50

Final Fantasy 14 now most profitable game in the series

Reaping the rewards.

55

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

41

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The weird history of handwriting

From cuneiform to Coca-Cola.

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

6

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store