Ex-BioWare boss announces Victorian fantasy-inspired Nightingale

Aaryn Flynn, former boss of BioWare, has revealed his new project Nightingale.

It's described as a "shared world survival crafting game" set within a fantasy world inspired by a dark take on Victorian era, and is the first project from the newly-renamed studio Inflexion Games (formerly Improbable Canada).

Tonight's trailer, which premiered during The Game Awards, shows a labyrinth of realms navigated using Stargate-like portals, with players able to tackle enormous eldritch monsters solo or with others.

Combat and exploration then feeds into the game's "robust" crafting system, with materials used to build settlements and farms to grow communities and live off the land - as well as acquire better gadgetry.

This isn't the first we've heard of Flynn's new project, though it is the first time we've seen what it'll look like. It was originally announced a couple of years back as an online multiplayer RPG.

An early access launch will take place next year on PC.

Flynn left BioWare back in July 2017, and joined UK tech company Improbable around a year later to found this new studio in BioWare's home city of Edmonton, Canada.