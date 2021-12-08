Dr Dre and GTA5's Franklin star in fresh GTA Online DLC

GTA Online is getting a fresh storyline featuring Dr Dre and Grand Theft Auto 5 main character Franklin.

Set several years after GTA5's campaign, The Contract sees a rich Franklin (and Chop the Dog) running a "celebrity solutions agency", and attempting to lure in Dr Dre as a client.

The story itself revolves around Dr Dre's lost phone - which contains recordings of brand new music. (This is legitimately brand new music - and what Snoop Dogg actually leaked word of back in October.)

Other additions include a new radio station, updates to existing stations with the new Dr Dre music, plus "additional opportunities for agency work", new weapons, vehicles and more.

If you're still waiting for more improvements to the GTA Trilogy, The Contract will become available via GTA Online next week on 15th December.