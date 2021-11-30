GTA Trilogy San Andreas adds ground fog option to improve visuals

Rockstar has added a new "Ground Haze" option to the settings found within the GTA Trilogy version of San Andreas.

The visual option is being praised by fans for improving the look of San Andreas - which had come under significant criticism previously.

San Andreas' new Ground Haze option tested out.

Eurogamer has tested out the option for ourselves - you can see before and after comparison shots below.

Ground Haze off... and on.

Rockstar's remastered GTA Trilogy had a disastrous launch earlier this month, when the PC version was pulled offline completely for three days. Fans complained the games featured progression crashes, bugs, poor performance across all platforms, and a host of art concerns across all platforms.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience, and are working to improve and update overall performance as we move forward," Rockstar said at the time.

Embarrassingly, Rockstar was also forced to admit the games contained "files unintentionally included" in the final release, as dataminers discovered code relating to the infamous Hot Coffee mini-game from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, as well as unlicensed music tracks and even developer notes.

Rockstar's first post-launch update for the trilogy arrived around a week later, with fixes for "all platforms". Clearly, today's update shows Rockstar is still working on more.

"The bottom line is that it's impossible to believe that this remaster was properly tested - and if it was, it seems that the bugs were not addressed by the developer," Digital Foundry wrote in its damning review of the GTA Trilogy. "The end result is simply not good enough and this is such a shame. This is a landmark game and a genuinely important work."