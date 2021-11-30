GTA Trilogy San Andreas adds ground fog option to improve visuals

Mist oppurtunity.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor
Updated on 30 November 2021

Rockstar has added a new "Ground Haze" option to the settings found within the GTA Trilogy version of San Andreas.

The visual option is being praised by fans for improving the look of San Andreas - which had come under significant criticism previously.

San Andreas' new Ground Haze option tested out.

Eurogamer has tested out the option for ourselves - you can see before and after comparison shots below.

2
3
Ground Haze off... and on.

Rockstar's remastered GTA Trilogy had a disastrous launch earlier this month, when the PC version was pulled offline completely for three days. Fans complained the games featured progression crashes, bugs, poor performance across all platforms, and a host of art concerns across all platforms.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience, and are working to improve and update overall performance as we move forward," Rockstar said at the time.

Embarrassingly, Rockstar was also forced to admit the games contained "files unintentionally included" in the final release, as dataminers discovered code relating to the infamous Hot Coffee mini-game from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, as well as unlicensed music tracks and even developer notes.

Rockstar's first post-launch update for the trilogy arrived around a week later, with fixes for "all platforms". Clearly, today's update shows Rockstar is still working on more.

"The bottom line is that it's impossible to believe that this remaster was properly tested - and if it was, it seems that the bugs were not addressed by the developer," Digital Foundry wrote in its damning review of the GTA Trilogy. "The end result is simply not good enough and this is such a shame. This is a landmark game and a genuinely important work."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy  The Definitive Edition

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Bethesda shows another brief tease of Starfield

"That's cryptic..."

23

Cyberpunk 2077 now has "Very Positive" user review rating on Steam

Second top-selling game there, too.

71

Marvel's Avengers PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man DLC has no story missions

Crystal Dynamics instead spent time on bits "everyone can enjoy".

48

Kojima Productions launches new LA-based film and TV division

Box office.

20

Rockstar releases first post-launch update for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

Rain rain go away.

46

You may also enjoy...

Digital Foundry | GTA Definitive Edition: Vice City and San Andreas add to the disappointment

And the new patches do not address fundamental problems.

71

Halo Infinite Killing Spree: How to get a Killing Spree in Halo Infinite

Hammer time.

GTA Online teases "exciting new adventure", 20th anniversary tie-ins for later this year

Alongside other additions and improvements.

12

GTA 5 cheats: PS4, Xbox, PC cheats list and how to enter all cheats, phone codes and console commands

All GTA 5 cheats for every platform, in one place.

Feature | The storm chaser of Red Dead Redemption 2

The horse bolted.

38

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store