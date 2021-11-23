Sega continues to update Sonic Colours: Ultimate, patch 2.6 out now

Sega continues to update Sonic Colours: Ultimate with patch 2.6.

Sonic Colours: Ultimate's road to recovery continues - this time there's a new patch that makes a number of key improvements to the game.

Patch 2.6 is live now for the remaster across all platforms, although there are some platform-specific fixes.

Here are the patch notes:

Improved stability on all platforms.

Updates to the save-game system.

Audio mix improvements.

Music now loops in credits.

Update to "Giving Credit Where Credit's Due" trophy/achievement description.

Switch-specific update: Eggman fireworks now appear at end of Terminal Velocity.

PC-specific update: Fix for issue where Yellow Drill Wisp could not damage Captain Jelly.

Various bug fixes.

Sonic Colours: Ultimate launched in September in a pretty poor state, with headlines concentrated around graphics glitches and bugs - particularly with the Switch version. Digital Foundry did its thing on Sonic Colours: Ultimate in the video below: