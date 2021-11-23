Save 35% on a Eurogamer yearly subscription this Black Friday!

Sega continues to update Sonic Colours: Ultimate, patch 2.6 out now

Speed fun.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 23 November 2021

Sega continues to update Sonic Colours: Ultimate with patch 2.6.

Sonic Colours: Ultimate's road to recovery continues - this time there's a new patch that makes a number of key improvements to the game.

Patch 2.6 is live now for the remaster across all platforms, although there are some platform-specific fixes.

Here are the patch notes:

  • Improved stability on all platforms.
  • Updates to the save-game system.
  • Audio mix improvements.
  • Music now loops in credits.
  • Update to "Giving Credit Where Credit's Due" trophy/achievement description.
  • Switch-specific update: Eggman fireworks now appear at end of Terminal Velocity.
  • PC-specific update: Fix for issue where Yellow Drill Wisp could not damage Captain Jelly.
  • Various bug fixes.

Sonic Colours: Ultimate launched in September in a pretty poor state, with headlines concentrated around graphics glitches and bugs - particularly with the Switch version. Digital Foundry did its thing on Sonic Colours: Ultimate in the video below:

Sonic Colours is a game well worth remastering, but how does the game play out across the spectrum of available consoles? And what of the quality of the remastering work?

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission.

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

