Looks like a Chrono Cross remake may be on the way

Rumours have been swirling of a PlayStation game remake announcement at the end of this year.

According to new reports, that remake may be PS1 JRPG Chrono Cross.

Speaking on the latest XboxEra podcast, co-founder Nick Baker discussed the Nvidia database leak from September which listed unannounced games (as found by VGC).

"Chrono Cross Remastered, I think, was already on the Nivida leak list, so the game shouldn't be a surprise - it was on Nvidia's list. But I was told that that VGC article is about Chrono Cross Remastered," he said.

"What else I was told-because everyone's working under the assumption that it's a PlayStation exclusive-I've been told that it's not. The only word that was used was 'multiplat'.

"Now, when I hear JRPG and multiplat, I automatically assume PC, PlayStation, Switch, that's my assumption. That's not what I was told, that's just my assumption. All my source said to me was 'multiplat'. That's what they said, they told me it wasn't PlayStation exclusive."

He continued: "But I think there's confusion because it says that PlayStation is set to announce it, so everyone just works under the assumption that PlayStation is announcing something that would exclusive, which they don't always do. Pragmata isn't exclusive, they've announced plenty of stuff [that isn't exclusive].

"But again, I don't know if Xbox is one of those platforms. I work under the assumption that it's not because it's a JRPG."

News of a mystery remake was also leaked by folk singer Éabha McMahon (known as Ava) in October, who told Irish radio station WLR FM she had recorded an Irish language theme for the game.

She claimed she had worked with composer Michael McGlynn and his daughter on the theme song. Adding fuel to the rumour, Chrono Cross composer Yasunori Mitsuda tweeted a photo of McGlynn and his daughter.

McGlynn founded the Irish choral group Anúna, who have previously performed music for video games.

Chrono Cross, a sequel to the acclaimed SNES JRPG Chrono Trigger, was released on the PS1 in 1999 in Japan and the US. It never made its way to Europe, so for many a possible remake would finally offer a chance to play it.