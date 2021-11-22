Save 35% on a Eurogamer yearly subscription this Black Friday!

Analogue Pocket shipping begins right before Christmas

Customers advised to check availability and delay if necessary.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 22 November 2021

The delayed release of the Analogue Pocket will now begin from 13th December, due to "unprecedented shipping congestion".

Orders will be shipped from the 13th through until the end of the month, with deliveries expected to reach customers at some point between 14th and 30th December.

1

Customers who cannot accept delivery between these dates have been told to request a hold for their order, until a second shipping period for delayed orders begins on 3rd January.

Anyone wishing to hold their order back to ensure delivery to their chosen address has until 28th November. Alternatively, you can select an alternative delivery address until then too.

A blog post from the Analogue Support team asks customers to reply to an incoming email on the subject, or contact support@analogue.co for help.

Today's news is another added wrinkle to a string of pandemic-fuelled delays for the retro handheld. The Analogue Pocket was once due out last year, before being shifted to May, then to October.

Pocket is Analogue's first foray into the world of portable gaming. The idea is to deliver a field programmable gate array (FPGA) driven console capable of playing Game Boy family cartridges either using its high-resolution internal LCD or via a dock connected to another display.

Support for Neo Geo Pocket Color, Game Gear and Atari Lynx is also possible via adapters. In recent years, new screens and mods have been developed for many of these original consoles but the Pocket seeks to combine everything into a stylish casing.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Activision Blizzard boss reportedly discussed possible exit

But only if company issues not fixed "with speed".

43

Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes are 2021's second-biggest boxed game launch

Brilliant.

7

Kojima Productions launches new LA-based film and TV division

Box office.

8

Activision Blizzard's zero-tolerance policy on harassment won't apply to Kotick, staff reportedly told

As there's no evidence of claims which occurred a decade ago.

62

Young people reportedly at risk of far-right extremism through online gaming channels

Chat apps like Discord used to groom young people.

80

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store