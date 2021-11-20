Star Citizen crosses the $400m raised mark

Expanding universe.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 20 November 2021

Star Citizen has crossed the $400m raised mark.

The remarkable money raised has come from just over 3.3 million backers, according to official data from the RobertsSpaceIndustries website.

Developer Cloud Imperium Games reveals how much money comes in down to the hour. Yesterday, 19th November, $877,891 was raised. In October, nearly $8m was raised.

In March, Star Citizen shot through the $350m raised mark from over three million customers. It's taken eight months to make another $50m.

Star Citizen's long and controversial development is well-documented, and development chief Chris Roberts has come under fire for years now for failing to release the game, or provide a target release date. Star Citizen remains in alpha - nine years after its initial crowdfunding effort began.

CIG makes money by selling starter packs, subscriptions and virtual space ships.

"As a crowd funded project, Star Citizen's scope is based directly on the support provided by our backers," CIG says. "Money pledged goes directly to the game's development."

Star Citizen's current roadmap says the 3.16 update is due out by the end of the year. 3.17 is due out during the first quarter of 2022, and 3.18 is tentatively set for the second quarter of next year. There are no release windows set beyond this point.

And what of Squadron 42, the cinematic, single-player story adventure featuring Hollywood stars? A year ago, in October 2020, Roberts admitted CIG "still have a ways to go" before Squadron 42 even hits beta. Squadron 42 is currently seven years behind its original delivery target.

In September, The Advertising Standards Authority told Cloud Imperium Games to make it clearer that for sale "concept ships" are not yet available in the game.

Earlier this month, CIG announced plans to open a huge new studio in Manchester, making it one of the UK's largest development houses. The new office is set to open in May 2022 and rehouse the company's current 400-person team based nearby in Wilmslow, before quickly and dramatically expanding.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Star Citizen

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

PlatinumGames director Hideki Kamiya apologises to Microsoft for Scalebound cancellation

"We weren't experienced enough…"

23

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy gets ray tracing, performance improvements

Trace the stars!

33

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Xbox Series X enhancements now available on PC

And both versions get new accessibility features.

17

Metroid Dread boundary break video explores 3D backdrops and teleporting EMMIs

But what colour are Samus' eyes?

5

New Salt and Sacrifice video shows off Mage hunts and co-op

Praise the salt.

12

You may also enjoy...

Essential | Metroid Dread review - a sublime return for a Nintendo icon

The Chozo one.

145

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Players discover secret method to kill Kraid in Metroid Dread

Can you stomach this?

21

Resident Evil Village walkthrough: A guide to surviving the horror adventure

Our abridged guide to completing the next chapter in Ethan Winters' story.

1

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store