Star Citizen's latest DLC pack costs over £45,000

Star Citizen's latest DLC pack costs almost £46,000 (€53K /$58K).

Developer Cloud Imperium Group's latest Legatus DLC pack – always the game's most controversial add-on – initially went on sale for an eye-watering £21K ($27K) five years ago. The latest, as spotted by Tweaktown, is currently on sale for £46,000 and includes everything in prior Legatus packs along with all the add-ons released since.

Star Citizen: 2023 Year in Review.

The website adds that Squadron 42 is "currently under development" and reminds players that Star Citizen is currently available in Alpha with "additional features and updates" released "as they are developed".

Which ship is your current daily driver? 👀 pic.twitter.com/c98C5DgkN7 — Star Citizen (@RobertsSpaceInd) January 5, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Ahead of all others, this definitive armada is an equal match to the noble title of Legatus Navium," the official website explains, just before confirming the price: €53,121.60 (the equivalent of £45,712.88 / $58,163.42 at today's rates).

"Comprised of over 175 vessels from every manufacturer of note, this perfect collection, including all ships released and concepted through 2953, empowers every fleet commander to forge a lasting legacy, leading humanity towards a brighter future.

"The Karna “Ascension” Rifle will be available in-game in Q1 2024."

Have £46K lying around and feel like getting involved? Well, that may not be enough. You'll need to make your funds stretch even further, apparently, as you seemingly can't even buy the pack until you reach a certain tier of Star Citizen's Chairman's Club. IGN reports that you need to spend "$10,000 on other in-game items" (that's £7.8K / €9.1K) to even be given the opportunity to buy the Legatus pack.

Players point out that "you only need one $45 ship to play the game", and "everything can be earned in game doing group content with other players, or strictly solo". Other, cheaper packs are also available.

Last year, Star Citizen developer Cloud Imperium Group acquired the Montreal-based studio, Turbulent. Turbulent and Cloud Imperium had been collaborating together on Star Citizen since 2012.

The acquisition means that Cloud Imperium now has over 1100 people "around the world working on its ambitious projects", including Austin, Frankfurt, Los Angeles, Manchester, and Montreal, and all 189 Turbulent employees "remain[ed] in place". The studio's current management team also remained in situ.