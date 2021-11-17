Alien: Isolation set to terrify mobile users next month

The terrifying Alien: Isolation is on its way to mobile devices next month.

The release, on iOS and Android from 16th December, will be the "complete survival horror experience... without compromise".

Check out the trailer below to see for yourself.

The mobile edition will feature touchscreen controls as well as a bespoke, fully customisable interface. Traditional controllers are also supported.

All seven DLC packs are included too, like Last Survivor and Crew Expendable.

The mobile edition comes courtesy of Feral Interactive, who were behind the excellent Switch port.

Alien: Isolation will cost £12.99 and is available to pre-order now on iOS.