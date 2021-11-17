Alien: Isolation set to terrify mobile users next month

Horror on the go.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 17 November 2021

The terrifying Alien: Isolation is on its way to mobile devices next month.

The release, on iOS and Android from 16th December, will be the "complete survival horror experience... without compromise".

Check out the trailer below to see for yourself.

The mobile edition will feature touchscreen controls as well as a bespoke, fully customisable interface. Traditional controllers are also supported.

All seven DLC packs are included too, like Last Survivor and Crew Expendable.

The mobile edition comes courtesy of Feral Interactive, who were behind the excellent Switch port.

Alien: Isolation will cost £12.99 and is available to pre-order now on iOS.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Alien: Isolation

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

