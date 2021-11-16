As Skate 2 gets Xbox backwards compatibility, EA announces it's turning off the servers soon

Here's the good news: the much-loved Skate 2 is finally backwards compatible on Xbox Series X and S and Xbox One.

Here's the bad news: EA is turning Skate 2's servers off.

The remarkably-timed news came in the same breath that the official Skate Twitter account celebrated the announcement of Skate 2 as part of Microsoft's last glut of Xbox backwards compatible games.

In a follow-up tweet, EA said it's turning off the Skate 2 online servers for PlayStation and Xbox on 10th December 2021.

"It's not an easy decision and not something we take lightly," the statement reads.

Additionally, we?re providing a heads up that on December 10, 2021, we will be turning off the Skate 2 online servers for PlayStation and Xbox. It?s not an easy decision and not something we take lightly. For more info check: https://t.co/98V9WH3W8C — skate. (@skateEA) November 15, 2021

The reaction was as you'd expect:

There is a new Skate in development at EA, but it seems a long way away. Until then, well, you've got a few weeks to play Skate 2 online before online play is shut down for good.