As Skate 2 gets Xbox backwards compatibility, EA announces it's turning off the servers soon
Bigflip.
Here's the good news: the much-loved Skate 2 is finally backwards compatible on Xbox Series X and S and Xbox One.
Here's the bad news: EA is turning Skate 2's servers off.
The remarkably-timed news came in the same breath that the official Skate Twitter account celebrated the announcement of Skate 2 as part of Microsoft's last glut of Xbox backwards compatible games.
In a follow-up tweet, EA said it's turning off the Skate 2 online servers for PlayStation and Xbox on 10th December 2021.
"It's not an easy decision and not something we take lightly," the statement reads.
Additionally, we?re providing a heads up that on December 10, 2021, we will be turning off the Skate 2 online servers for PlayStation and Xbox. It?s not an easy decision and not something we take lightly. For more info check: https://t.co/98V9WH3W8C— skate. (@skateEA) November 15, 2021
The reaction was as you'd expect:
Bruh how are yall gonna kill the mood like that? ? pic.twitter.com/uJ9S3tiGdD— ESG | Chasm Rift (@ChasmRift) November 15, 2021
LOL ?we know you guys love our games but just a heads up, no new shit, and we?re shutting down the old shit! Hope you?re happy :)?— Adam B (@ThatGuyOhHim) November 15, 2021
EA ?Hey guys, Skate 2?s become backwards compatible? Community: ?great, we?ll relive the nostalgia?. EA in next breath ?haha FU, Servers getting turned off, enjoy you loners, don?t have fun. Eat shit, buy FIFA points ???— Michael (@Mikrik28) November 15, 2021
There is a new Skate in development at EA, but it seems a long way away. Until then, well, you've got a few weeks to play Skate 2 online before online play is shut down for good.
