Oddworld: Soulstorm's improved Enhanced Edition due later this month

Oddworld: Soulstorm arrived in a rough state when it first launched for PlayStation consoles and PC back in April this year. Now the game's back, wrapped up in shiny Enhanced Edition branding, for relaunch on 30th November.

This will be the first time Oddworld: Soulstorm is available on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. It's the direct sequel to 2014's Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty and a re-imagining of second series entry, 1998's Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus.

Existing owners on PS4, PS5 and PC will get the Enhanced Edition update free.

So, what's new? The game's Enhanced Edition promises to include "improved gameplay mechanics and motion code, audio balance improvements, seven additional months of polish, improved Slig and follower AI (more intelligent and responsive), as well as all previously released updates.

There's a couple of all-new bits and pieces too - depending on which version you own. Xbox owners get the 2.5D puzzle-filled Vykkers Labs levels, while PlayStation and PC players get Toby's Escape, a separate set of extra areas.

At launch, Eurogamer's Christian Donlan lamented the action-platformer's "unwelcome - and distinctly un-Oddworldly - scrappiness", which frequently manifested in unfortunate progress-thwarting bugs. "A shame, really, because once I got through that," he continued, "I was often swept along with the invention and vehemence and ugly beauty of what's on offer in an Oddworld game. At their best these games really do things no other games do."