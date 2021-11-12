The Radiohead Kid A Mnesia exhibition launches on PS5, PC and Mac next week

The Radiohead Kid A Mnesia exhibition launches on PlayStation 5, PC and Mac on 18th November.

The free download, described as "an upside-down digital/analogue universe", features original artwork from Thom Yorke and Stanley Donwood and sound design by Nigel Godrich to commemorate 21 years of Radiohead's Kid A and Amnesiac albums.

Trailer is below:

The exhibition is supposedly two years in the making, and was originally conceived as a physical installation debuting in London and designed for portability, for possible travel to New York, Tokyo, Paris and so on.

But then the pandemic happened and the exhibition went digital - and Fortnite maker Epic stepped in as an unlikely publisher.

Everything in the exhibition is sourced directly from the original artwork and multitrack recordings of those fourth and fifth Radiohead albums. There's a newly compiled third disc titled Kid Amnesiae, which includes unearthed material culled from the Kid A / Amnesiac sessions. The standout here is the never-before-heard If You Say the Word, which is also available now as a digital single, and a previously unreleased studio recording of Follow Me Around.