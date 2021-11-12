Far Cry boss quits Ubisoft after 10 years, reportedly leaves live-service Far Cry project

Dan Hay, the veteran creative behind many Far Cry games, leaves Ubisoft today after a decade of service.

Hay served as a producer on Far Cry 3, before moving to an executive producer role for Far Cry 4 and 5, and the series' Blood Dragon, Primal and New Dawn spin-offs.

A Venturebeat report states Hay had been helping build the next iteration of the Far Cry series, which will launch as a live-service.

Ubisoft's apparent move to launch a live-service Far Cry mirrors its plans for the next iteration of Assassin's Creed, code-named Infinity. This is expected to be a single destination for multiple Assassin's Creed experiences, ultimately featuring an array of different heroes and time periods.

There's no further detail on how this may look for Far Cry, and Ubisoft did not mention the project when subsequently confirming Hay's departure.

"After more than 10 years at Ubisoft, Dan Hay has announced that he will be pursuing a new chapter in his professional life and he will be leaving on 12th November 12," Ubisoft said in a statement.

"Dan has been the executive director of Far Cry and has developed an incredible multi-disciplined team to produce what has become one of the most popular games in Ubisoft's history. While Dan has not announced where his path is taking him, we are confident that it will offer him the new challenges and experiences he seeks and deserves.

"We thank Dan for his many contributions over the years and wish him all the best for the future. In the interim, the brand team will be led by Sandra Warren in Montreal as well as a highly capable team of producers and directors, in addition to continuing its collaborations with a number of other studios around the world."

Hay is the latest in a line of creatives to leave Ubisoft over recent months, as the company struggles to convince employees it has changed for the better following last year's wave of reports detailing toxic work conditions.