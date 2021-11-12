Far Cry boss quits Ubisoft after 10 years, reportedly leaves live-service Far Cry project

A Vaas new adventure.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 12 November 2021

Dan Hay, the veteran creative behind many Far Cry games, leaves Ubisoft today after a decade of service.

Hay served as a producer on Far Cry 3, before moving to an executive producer role for Far Cry 4 and 5, and the series' Blood Dragon, Primal and New Dawn spin-offs.

A Venturebeat report states Hay had been helping build the next iteration of the Far Cry series, which will launch as a live-service.

Ubisoft's apparent move to launch a live-service Far Cry mirrors its plans for the next iteration of Assassin's Creed, code-named Infinity. This is expected to be a single destination for multiple Assassin's Creed experiences, ultimately featuring an array of different heroes and time periods.

1
Dan Hay.

There's no further detail on how this may look for Far Cry, and Ubisoft did not mention the project when subsequently confirming Hay's departure.

"After more than 10 years at Ubisoft, Dan Hay has announced that he will be pursuing a new chapter in his professional life and he will be leaving on 12th November 12," Ubisoft said in a statement.

"Dan has been the executive director of Far Cry and has developed an incredible multi-disciplined team to produce what has become one of the most popular games in Ubisoft's history. While Dan has not announced where his path is taking him, we are confident that it will offer him the new challenges and experiences he seeks and deserves.

"We thank Dan for his many contributions over the years and wish him all the best for the future. In the interim, the brand team will be led by Sandra Warren in Montreal as well as a highly capable team of producers and directors, in addition to continuing its collaborations with a number of other studios around the world."

Hay is the latest in a line of creatives to leave Ubisoft over recent months, as the company struggles to convince employees it has changed for the better following last year's wave of reports detailing toxic work conditions.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 5

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Report details new Xbox exclusives from Compulsion and Obsidian

Midnight and Pentiment.

25

YouTube will now hide the dislike count on videos

Thumbs up.

124

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

74

Star Citizen developer plans 1000-person Manchester mega studio

Squad up.

106

The Game Awards is focusing back on games, with 40-50 to be shown

And maybe the metaverse.

18

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

11

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store