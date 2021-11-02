Sony air lifting PS5s to meet Christmas demands

"Sony just wants to keep fans happy."

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 2 November 2021

Sony has been air lifting PlayStation 5 consoles to the UK in jumbo jets in an effort to meet demand.

The consoles have been in short supply since launch and demand is only going to increase as we hit Christmas.

As reported by The Sun, three jumbo jets full of consoles have arrived in the UK over the last week, with another two planned before the middle of November.

Each jet can carry 50 pallets of consoles, which require 12 articulated lorries to distribute from Heathrow around the UK.

"A phenomenal operation has been under way to stock UK shelves of PS5s for Christmas," a Sony source told The Sun.

"Sony just wants to keep fans happy after a slew of issues with its new kit, and this is an unprecedented air-lift.

"The 747 plane is rare after being decommissioned by British Airways, but carries a vast amount of cargo as a freighter aircraft.

"Each plane can bring in 100 tonnes of equipment on almost 50 pallets. It means millions of gamers will now be smiling this Christmas."

It's proof of the lengths Sony is willing to go to ensure consumers get their hands on a PS5, the company said - despite the environmental impact of the airlift.

High demand for consoles is due to both popularity and component shortages, which Intel believes will continue into 2023.

Despite that, Sony has sold 13.4m PS5 consoles worldwide. It's the fastest selling PlayStation console ever.

Check out our page on the latest stock updates here.

