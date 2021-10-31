Happy Halloween! There are Luigi's Mansion Lego sets on the way

*Luigi not included.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 31 October 2021

Nintendo has revealed it's partnered with Lego to bring us three new Lego Nintendo-themed sets and this time, they're based upon everyone's favourite sidekick and his spooky adventures in Luigi's Mansion.

"Snap on your Poltergust and get ready for some fun!" teases the trailer's description. "Defeat ghostly enemies, solve puzzles, and discover new ways to play. Join the adventure with Lego Super Mario Luigi's Mansion Sets coming soon!"

Though announced today, on Halloween, the sets will seemingly not release until 1st January, 2022. There will be three packs available - Lab and Poltergust, Haunt-and-Seek, and Entryway - although, interestingly enough, Luigi himself is apparently not included in any of them. You can get Luigi's Poltergust, King Boo, and Professor Gadd, though.

ICYMI, Nintendo and Lego recently announced an intricate and innovative folding Super Mario 64 set. Though far from the first Lego collaboration with Nintendo - it follows a year of Super Mario interactive toy releases.

As Tom explained at the time, on the surface, the set is a big yellow ? block, but inside, the model hinges and folds out to reveal Princess Peach's castle and other Super Mario 64 levels. Just don't expect any Mario or Peach minifigures: this is a microfigure-scale set, with Mario and co. represented by small bricks.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Luigi's Mansion

Luigi's Mansion 2

Luigi's Mansion 3

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Nintendo's Switch Online + Expansion Pack trailer is now its most downvoted video ever

The video currently sports 104K dislikes to just 17K likes.

21

It looks like the spirit of Sony's foray into handheld gaming will live on in Valve's Steam Deck

Console yourself.

70

Toys "R" Us reportedly returning to the UK

Game on.

31

Square Enix celebrates Tomb Raider's 25th Anniversary with new Switch ports

Plus anime news, events and rare items.

26

It looks like Apple Music may be coming to PlayStation 5

UPDATE: Now official and launches today.

42

You may also enjoy...

Metroid Dread is UK's best launch in series to date

Prime position.

62

Former Twitch employees say company routinely valued speed and profit over safety and security in new report

Massive data breach "seemed inevitable".

19

Jelly Deals | Xbox Series X/S stock: where to buy Microsoft's new console

Latest Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stock updates.

131

Jelly Deals | PS5 stock: latest updates on where to buy the PlayStation 5

All the latest on when the next big console drop is set to happen.

435

Feature | It's time to stop running from gaming addiction

Talk to the hand.

175

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

8

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

80

Premium only | Off Topic: Seeing the world through the eyes of Jonathan Gold

Consider the falafel.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store