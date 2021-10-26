Metroid and Tetris 99 join forces with a new theme

Varia-tion.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 26 October 2021

Metroid and Tetris may not seem like an obvious match, but the two games are joining forces to celebrate the release of Metroid Dread.

Starting this Friday 29th October, a Metroid Grand Prix will be added to Tetris 99, in which players will be able to earn a special Metroid theme within the game.

The classic Metroid music adds a chilling edge to the game, while the iconic power up jingle plays when you win a match.

Tetris 99 is a free-to-play battle royale version of the puzzler where you compete online against others to clear rows as quickly as possible to hinder your 98 opponents. It's available for anyone who owns Nintendo Online.

In other Metroid news, Metroid Dread players have now managed to speedrun the game in under 90 minutes. And that's without using a now infamous boss killing sequence break.

Nintendo Online provides access to online play on your Switch. An expansion has just gone online for an increased price that includes N64 and Mega Drive / Genesis games. However, it's suffering from a number of issues at launch.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

Games in this article

Metroid Dread

Tetris 99

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Metroid Dread speedrunners are finishing the game in under 90 minutes

Speed booster.

2

Here's a closer look at Horizon Forbidden West's new abilities

Aloy to take in.

19

Watch Tom Holland fall out of a cargo plane in Uncharted movie trailer leak

UPDATE: Lengthier official trailer now here.

91

Nintendo apologises for game closing bug in Metroid Dread

UPDATE: A new update fixes the bug.

28

Square Enix shows off Tomb Raider survival horror prototype made prior to 2013 reboot

As part of series' 25th anniversary celebrations.

29

You may also enjoy...

Essential | Metroid Dread review - a sublime return for a Nintendo icon

The Chozo one.

145

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Players discover secret method to kill Kraid in Metroid Dread

Can you stomach this?

21

Resident Evil Village walkthrough: A guide to surviving the horror adventure

Our abridged guide to completing the next chapter in Ethan Winters' story.

1

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

80

Premium only | Off Topic: Seeing the world through the eyes of Jonathan Gold

Consider the falafel.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

4

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store