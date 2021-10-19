New Splinter Cell in production - report

A proper entry too, not Fisher-priced.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 19 October 2021

A new Splinter Cell has been put into production by Ubisoft, according to a report.

Serial leaker Tom Henderson, via VGC, has said the game will be a "mainline" entry in the series - which will likely end up being the first in over a decade.

Details are otherwise thin on the ground, production is still "early", and there's a "small chance" of an announcement in 2022.

Blacklist, the last major Splinter Cell release, was released back in 2013 for PC, PlayStation 3, Wii U and Xbox 360. It received decent reviews but sold poorly.

The game featured more action-oriented gameplay, which divided opinion. The replacement of series veteran Michael Ironside, who previously portrayed Sam Fisher, was also criticised.

Perhaps more importantly, Ubisoft had hoped Blacklist would sell at least 5m copies. It didn't, and had only shifted 2m after its first four months.

Since then, fans have repeatedly called for Splinter Cell to return - only to see the franchise reduced to guest spots in other Ubisoft games and some kind of VR version where you don Fisher's iconic goggles yourself.

Plans for a Splinter Cell movie have been vaguely floating around since at least 2011, when Tom Hardy was lined up to play Sam Fisher, while Netflix announced an anime adaptation of the franchise last year.

Back in May 2019, our Martin called on Ubisoft to do the right thing and bring Splinter Cell back properly.

"Three dots," he wrote. "Just three small green dots, formed neatly in a pyramid. Oh how I've longed for the lights to dim during a showcase and see those three dots fade into life on the screen, accompanied by a fizzing whir of improbable tech being powered up. Dear Splinter Cell, where the hell are you?"

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (8)

More about Splinter Cell: Blacklist

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Metroid Dread is UK's best launch in series to date

Prime position.

62

Konami has reportedly greenlit a MGS3 remake

No, not for pachinko machines.

59

Microsoft's Perfect Dark reboot will be co-developed by Crystal Dynamics

Square Enix's Avengers and Tomb Raider studio brought on board.

86

Konami is switching off Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain PS3, Xbox 360 servers

Peace at last.

41

Metroid Dread trailer teases answers to a series-long mystery

Chozo wisely.

26

You may also enjoy...

Metal Gear Solid 1 and 2, Silent Hill 4 and other classic Konami games on GOG get support for modern controllers

!

27

Metal Gear Solid speedrunning community in a frenzy after streamer accidentally discovers huge skip

!

46

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows loses Agent 47, sets up new spin-off universe

Fresh shot.

12

Feature | The Double-A Team: how to not take yourself too seriously with Alpha Protocol

Something I have Thorton.

25

You can now play five Eurogamer-themed Featured Contracts in Hitman 3

Reads like a 47.

8

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Seeing the world through the eyes of Jonathan Gold

Consider the falafel.

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

3

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

17

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

31

Comments (8)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store