Guardians of the Galaxy requires 150GB of disk space on PC

The Steam page for the forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy game on PC has revealed the sizeable system requirements.

In terms of storage, you'll need 150GB of disk space.

That's far behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare at 231GB, but exceeds the likes of Hitman 2 (149GB) and Microsoft Flight Simulator (127GB).

It's unknown yet if console versions will be similar, but the PC version should be a fair guide.

It's also worth noting this is for the standard edition; the deluxe edition may be more with its extra content.

With the climate crisis looming, it's worth considering the environmental cost of these sizeable downloads.

For graphics cards, the minimum requirements are a GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 570, with the GTX 1660 Super or Radeon RX 590 recommended.

Guardians of the Galaxy releases on 26th October across PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, plus Switch via the cloud.

In our preview of Guardians of the Galaxy, we described the game as "rather messy".