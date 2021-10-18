Guardians of the Galaxy requires 150GB of disk space on PC

Not Groot news.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 18 October 2021

The Steam page for the forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy game on PC has revealed the sizeable system requirements.

In terms of storage, you'll need 150GB of disk space.

That's far behind Call of Duty: Modern Warfare at 231GB, but exceeds the likes of Hitman 2 (149GB) and Microsoft Flight Simulator (127GB).

It's unknown yet if console versions will be similar, but the PC version should be a fair guide.

It's also worth noting this is for the standard edition; the deluxe edition may be more with its extra content.

With the climate crisis looming, it's worth considering the environmental cost of these sizeable downloads.

For graphics cards, the minimum requirements are a GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 570, with the GTX 1660 Super or Radeon RX 590 recommended.

Guardians of the Galaxy releases on 26th October across PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles, plus Switch via the cloud.

In our preview of Guardians of the Galaxy, we described the game as "rather messy".

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (15)

More about Marvels Guardians of the Galaxy

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

We Happy Few's Compulsion Games is working on a new "narrative, third person, story game"

"We know where we are going."

7

Here's a new trailer for Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Baby shark.

39

Nintendo apologises for game closing bug in Metroid Dread

It's Norfair.

24

MercurySteam responds to complaints some Metroid Dread devs were left out of credits

Despite their work reportedly appearing in-game.

91

Players discover secret method to kill Kraid in Metroid Dread

Can you stomach this?

21

You may also enjoy...

Essential | Metroid Dread review - a sublime return for a Nintendo icon

The Chozo one.

144

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Players discover secret method to kill Kraid in Metroid Dread

Can you stomach this?

21

Resident Evil Village walkthrough: A guide to surviving the horror adventure

Our abridged guide to completing the next chapter in Ethan Winters' story.

1

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

3

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

17

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

8

Comments (15)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store