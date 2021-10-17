Meet Dota 2's newest hero, Marci

Marci - a character from Dota 2's animated spinoff, Dota: Dragon Blood - will be "joining the fight" soon.

Revealed at The International 2021, Marci - who will be a familiar face to those enjoying the show - will prove "some loyalties transcend barriers and take her place amongst the most stalwart heroes in Dota 2".

You can see her in action right here in this brief video teaser made by Studio Mir in which she starts out in a 2D model and shifts into a 3D figure by the end of it:

"Some loyalties transcend barriers," teases the video description. "Unleash the dauntless strength of Marci this fall as she powers her way from DOTA: Dragon's Blood to the battle of the Ancients in Dota 2."

Given we're halfway through October now, there's not much of "Fall" (or Q3, for our southern hemispherian readers) left, but Valve says she'll "enter the mix" in a new update "coming soon". So watch this space, I guess.

Valve recently cancelled ticket sales for Dota 2 tournament The International amid a continued covid case rise in Romania. The International was set to return with a live audience in Bucharest from 12th to 17th October, but covid case rates soared, prompting the government to announce new coronavirus restrictions.

"We wanted nothing more than to welcome fans live to the event, but we can no longer do so in a way that allows us to prioritise the health and well-being of both audience members and participants," Valve said at the time. "Those who purchased tickets will be issued a full refund automatically."