Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer shows boss battles

And a new evolution for Scyther.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 28 September 2021

A new trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus has shown one of the game's boss fights - and it's against a brand new Pokémon species. Or should that be old Pokémon species?

Legends: Arceus, a prequel to the main Pokémon game series, will debut Kleavor, a previously-unseen evolution for original Kanto creature Scyther. It's a Bug/Rock type, with axes for arms and a face a bit like an angry rock chicken.

You'll face Kleavor in battle and attempt to calm it down. Yes, in this game you're beating up Pokémon yourself, a bit like Monster Hunter. Sort of. Let's watch:

1

Kleavor is the third new species revealed so far set to make its debut in Legends: Arceus, following Stantler evolution Wyrdeer and Basculin evolution Basculegion.

Legends: Arceus is set in Hisui, an ancient version of the Sinnoh region seen in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. The suggestion is these new species are no longer around in the modern day.

The trailer shows you'll be able to ride/swim/fly around Hisui on the back of Wyrdeer, Basculegion and the new Hisuian form of Braviary, respectively.

Pokémon Legends Arceus launches on Nintendo Switch on 18th January 2022, following the release of Diamond and Pearl chibi remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl on 19th November. There's a new trailer for that today too, below:

