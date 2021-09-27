Naughty Dog offers update on The Last of Us multiplayer project

Naughty Dog has given a brief update on its upcoming multiplayer project, two years to the day since it confirmed The Last of Us Part 2's multiplayer mode was no longer part of the main game.

"In short, we're working on it," the studio's senior communications manager Rochelle Snyder wrote yesterday in a blog post for the franchise's annual The Last of Us Day. "We see the community comments as many of you clamor for multiplayer and want updates. For now, we'll say that we love what the team is developing and want to give them time to build out their ambitious project, we'll reveal more when it's ready!

"To that end, we've been busy growing our team inside the kennel since The Last of Us Part 2 launched and are currently in full swing of hiring for MP-related positions (hint hint), so if you or somebody you know qualifies for anything you see on our jobs page, apply!"

Back in September 2019, Naughty Dog confirmed it had scrubbed the launch of a multiplayer offering for The Last of Us 2 to instead focus fully on that game's campaign.

An expanded version of the original The Last of Us' Factions mode had been in development, but plans for this had grown in "vision", Naughty Dog said, meaning it would now be released at some point and in some form in the future "still to be determined".

Word on the project then went quiet - until last month, when Naughty Dog publicised a number of open job roles. Writing on Twitter, co-game director Vinit Agarwal said applicants should "apply if you want to be part of bringing the cinematic experience between players in our new standalone multiplayer action game".

Earlier this year we heard Naughty Dog was also reportedly working on a The Last of Us remake for PlayStation 5.

"Can't wait to show you more (from all of our projects!)" Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann wrote on Twitter this weekend, sharing our first look at Joel and Ellie in HBO's The Last of Us series. "Happy #TLoUDay!!!"