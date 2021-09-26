Anti-cheat software BattlEye and Easy Anti-Cheat will support Steam Deck

"This will be an opt-in basis with developers choosing whether they want to allow it or not."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 26 September 2021

Anti-cheat software BattlEye and Easy Anti-Cheat have confirmed they will support Valve's handheld Steam Deck.

BattlEye - which is used in games like Destiny 2, Rainbow Six Siege, and PUBG - announced that as well as running on Linux and MacOS, it also supports Wine and Proton, the latter of which is used in Steam's upcoming handheld device.

"BattlEye has provided native Linux and Mac support for a long time and we can announce that we will also support the upcoming Steam Deck (Proton)," BattlEye announced on Twitter (thanks, PC Gamer). "This will be done on an opt-in basis with game developers choosing whether they want to allow it or not."

It's an important message, not least because anti-cheat and anti-piracy measures - such as Capcom's infamous DRM system, which is behind Resident Evil Village's stuttering issues on PC - can seriously affect a game's performance.

Easy Anti-Cheat - used in games like Apex Legends and Halo - is also expected to run without issue on Steam Deck.

A couple of weeks back, Bungie warned that Destiny 2 PC players may notice an impact on their game's performance following the addition of the same anti-cheat software that rolled out alongside update 3.3.0.

"Anti-cheat solutions require some additional system resources to keep watch and you may see some reduction in frames and performance after Update 3.3.0 goes live," Bungie wrote. "The new service will also increase the initial startup of the game."

