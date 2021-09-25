Here's 10 minutes of the Steam version of Dwarf Fortress in action

Work on the new and improved version of Dwarf Fortress is ongoing. To tide us over, we have a new 10 minute gameplay video showing off the game's graphics.

The video below shows the new Desert Fortress in action. We see the new menus, a first look at the desert terrain, and what it looks like underground.

Dwarf Fortress is perhaps the deepest simulation of a world ever created, an infamously complex. It has for years had ASCII dwarves - little smiley faces fewer pixels than the average emoji. For the upcoming Steam release, Dwarf Fortress is getting actual graphics and much more in a bid to make it a tad accessible.

(Dan Pearson's feature, Learning to love Dwarf Fortress, gaming's deepest simulation, is well worth a read if you want to know more.)

There's no release date yet for Dwarf Fortress on Steam (as its Steam page says, "time is subjective").