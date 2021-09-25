Here's 10 minutes of the Steam version of Dwarf Fortress in action

I dig it.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 25 September 2021

Work on the new and improved version of Dwarf Fortress is ongoing. To tide us over, we have a new 10 minute gameplay video showing off the game's graphics.

The video below shows the new Desert Fortress in action. We see the new menus, a first look at the desert terrain, and what it looks like underground.

Dwarf Fortress is perhaps the deepest simulation of a world ever created, an infamously complex. It has for years had ASCII dwarves - little smiley faces fewer pixels than the average emoji. For the upcoming Steam release, Dwarf Fortress is getting actual graphics and much more in a bid to make it a tad accessible.

(Dan Pearson's feature, Learning to love Dwarf Fortress, gaming's deepest simulation, is well worth a read if you want to know more.)

There's no release date yet for Dwarf Fortress on Steam (as its Steam page says, "time is subjective").

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (2)

More about Dwarf Fortress

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Cult-classic SNES game ActRaiser has been remastered and is out today

On Switch, PS4, PC, and mobile.

27

Brewster confirmed for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Full announcement due in October.

12

The Sims 4 just got 1200 new Build Mode item colour variants in a free update

Mixwell house.

15

Planet Zoo gets beavers, moose, and more in next month's North America Animal Pack DLC

Arrives alongside free update 1.7.

Deadly Premonition director's much-delayed "daily life RPG" The Good Life out in October

On Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC.

31

You may also enjoy...

Microsoft Flight Simulator patch reduces download from over 170GB to 83GB

Aerodynamic.

26

American Truck Simulator gets official multiplayer support in latest experimental beta

Also heading to Euro Truck Simulator 2.

9

A Microsoft Flight Simulator modder is building a tour guide to the entire world

And to your left…

11

Feature | Take the A-Train, or how I fell in love with a hardcore accounting sim

On rails looter.

17

Digital Foundry | Flight Simulator 2020 best settings: how to balance performance without losing the next-gen experience

Up to 70 per cent improvement to frame-rate - and it still looks amazing.

50

Comments (2)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch