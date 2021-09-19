Some players are even cheating in Call of Duty: Vanguard's beta test now

"Why hack in a beta? Why."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 19 September 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard isn't even out yet, but players are already reporting that cheaters are out in force during this weekend's cross-platform beta test.

The heavily advertised anti-cheat measures have yet to be introduced, of course - which means the cheat systems players use in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2019 are very likely still functional - but nonetheless, the prevalence of in-game cheating is once again dominating the game's reddit and social media pages.

Right now the beta is only available for those who've pre-ordered the shooter but already players are reporting - and even providing video evidence - of what seem to be wall hacks and other cheats (thanks, VGC).

As one insightful Tweeter responded: "Why hack in a beta? Why".

If nothing else, we can hope that the dishonest players are inadvertently providing the beta team with lots of intel about how the cheats work that can go on to inform and improve the new anti-cheat tech.

ICYMI, reports are emerging that cheaters banned from Call of Duty Warzone are also banned from Call of Duty: Vanguard servers. As Ishraq reported a few days back, screenshots from cheating Discord servers and forums appear to show that players who received a hardware ID ban on Warzone are also unable to login to Vanguard's beta.

More about Call of Duty: Vanguard

Vikki Blake

Contributor

