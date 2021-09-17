Splitgate will have forge mode before Halo Infinite, dev insists

Splitgate will get its own version of forge mode before it arrives in Halo Infinite, developer 1047 Games has said.

In a response to a tweet by KFCGaming of all places, the official Splitgate account announced the plans.

Forge mode, which made its debut in Bungie's Halo 3, lets players edit and create playable maps that can then be shared with the community.

(Sorry in advance Halo fans, we love you but we had to) — Splitgate - Season 0 (@Splitgate) September 15, 2021

Earlier last month, current Halo developer 343 Industries announced campaign-co-op and forge for Halo Infinite are delayed until after the game's 8th December launch.

1047 recently received $100m in funding sparked by the surprise success of Splitgate, which now has over 13m downloads.

A forge-like mode for Splitgate would be fitting, due to its uncanny resemblance to Halo. It's often been described as a Halo meets Portal game.

"The weight of Halo with a neat borrowing from Valve makes this a shooter to remember" said Vikki Blake in Eurogamer's review of the game.