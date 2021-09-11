It doesn't sound like EA is involved with the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake

It doesn't sound like EA is involved in the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake.

This week, during Sony's PlayStation Showcase event, Aspyr's long-rumoured KOTOR remake was finally confirmed as coming to PC and PlayStation 5 as a console launch exclusive.

Aspyr - the Texas-based studio that has collaborated with Lucasfilm on various projects for over a decade, including ports of the original Knights of the Old Republic to iPhone and iPad - was recently gobbled up by Embracer Group, the ever-growing company that also owns Borderlands maker Gearbox.

The question of whether EA is involved in the eye-catching KOTOR remake seems to me to be a reasonable one, given EA owns BioWare, the developer of the original game.

The Game Awards chief Geoff Keighley wondered the same, and asked EA. Its response is equal parts hilarious and frustrating. Rather than simply say, 'yeah, sure, we're helping out,' or, 'no, we're not involved, sorry,' EA chose to state it makes Star Wars games - and that's it.

I asked Bioware (and EA) if they are involved in the STAR WARS: KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC remake announced yesterday and just received this response.



So I guess that's a no? pic.twitter.com/mwa1FDdbjE — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) September 10, 2021

That's right: when asked if it's helping out with the KOTOR remake, EA's response was: 'we make Star Wars games.'

The video game industry has a habit of producing these types of desperately silly non-answers. EA isn't alone in that! But this one borders on the ridiculous. I'm guessing BioWare isn't involved, because surely EA and Lucasfilm would have said it was if it were. I think EA's statement is an attempt to remind people that while it's not working on the KOTOR remake, it is still going big on Star Wars stuff, but who knows?

At least BioWare itself was clearer on the situation:

We?re proud of the work we did on the original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and genuinely cannot wait to play Aspyr?s Remake! As we continue our work on Star Wars: The Old Republic, we will watch with great interest. May the Force Be With You. — BioWare (@bioware) September 11, 2021

Here's what we know for sure: the remake will be published on PS5 by Sony Interactive Entertainment, while the PC version of the game will be published by Aspyr itself. Aspyr is "working in close collaboration with Lucasfilm Games".