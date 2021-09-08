MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries launches on PS4 and PS5 this month

Surprise attack.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 8 September 2021

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries and its Heroes of the Inner Spheres DLC launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on 23rd September, Piranha Games has announced.

The BattleTech mecha game, already out on PC and Xbox, is the first time MechWarrior will be on a PlayStation console in over 20 years.

PlayStation hasn't had a proper MechWarrior game since MechWarrior 2: 31st Century Combat came out for the PSone in 1997.

The PS5 version supports adaptive triggers and advanced haptics with the DualSense controller, senior community manager Daeron Katz wrote in a post on the PlayStation Blog.

Katz said the base game "benefits from over a year's worth of additional development work". For example, you can now switch between any of the AI Lance BattleMechs during a mission (for the initial release, manual control was limited to the player's main BattleMech).

You can play solo or in four-player PvE, with co-op crossplay enabled. Of note: you can play the entire Heroes of the Inner Sphere campaign as long as the host owns the DLC.

