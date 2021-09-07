Alan Wake Remastered will see the Xbox 360 classic finally debut on PlayStation

After this weekend's retail leak, Remedy has now made it official: Alan Wake will return this autumn in the form of Alan Wake Remastered, for PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

This will be the first time Alan Wake has ever been available for PlayStation, something Remedy told Eurogamer back in 2019 it was now free to do after regaining its rights to the franchise from Microsoft.

Alan Wake Remastered will include both its original DLC chapters, The Signal and The Writer, plus new director commentary from Sam Lake and spruced up 4K visuals.

This isn't the first we've heard of a return for Alan Wake (the game and the character!). Last year, Remedy signed a new publishing partnership with Fortnite maker Epic Games to launch two games: one smaller project, and then the studio's next big release.

Both projects were said at the time to be set within the same franchise. Subsequent whispers suggested this franchise was the existing Alan Wake/Control Remedy-verse, whose narrative was smartly woven together in Control's Alan Wake-centric AWE expansion. The larger project, it was said, would be the long-awaited full Alan Wake sequel. There's still no official word on that just yet.

For now though, the original Alan Wake is definitely back this year. If you haven't played it yet, the atmospheric mix of flashlight and gun-focused combat still gets the heart pumping, even if I'm still not entirely sure what its pulpy plot is really all about.