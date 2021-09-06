Developers distance themselves from publisher Tripwire after boss says he's "proud" draconian Texas anti-abortion law allowed to stand

"We do not share the opinion expressed..."

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 6 September 2021

Developers have distanced themselves from publisher Tripwire after its boss said he was "proud" a draconian Texas anti-abortion law was allowed to stand.

John Gibson, president of the Chivalry 2, Killing Floor and Maneater publisher, tweeted to say he "felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer".

Atlanta, Georgia-based co-developer Shipwright Studios, which worked on Chivalry 2 and Maneater, tweeted in response to say it had cancelled all its existing contracts with Tripwire.

Chivalry 2 developer Torn Banner Studios, based on Toronto, stopped short of announcing it had cut ties with Tripwire, but it did tweet to distance itself from Gibson's statement.

"We do not share the opinion expressed in a recent tweet by the president of Tripwire, publisher of Chivalry 2," Torn Banner tweeted.

"This perspective is not shared by our team, nor is it reflected in the games we create. The statement stands in opposition to what we believe about women's rights."

Texas' new anti-abortion law took effect last week after a nod from the US supreme court. It allows anyone anywhere to sue anyone connected to an abortion in which cardiac activity was detected in the embryo: as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before most women even realise they are pregnant.

Some high-profile figures in the video game industry hit out at Gibson for his tweet, including ex-Gears of War developer Cliff Bleszinski and current God of War director Cory Barlog.

US president Joe Biden called the supreme court's ruling "an unprecedented assault on a woman's constitutional rights".

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (31)

Games in this article

Chivalry 2

Maneater

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Ex-PlayStation boss predicts Sony's PS5 games will cost $200m to make

"If we can't stop the cost curve from going up, all we can do is try to de-risk it."

186

Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles headed to Nintendo Switch Online

Super.

102

Now Take-Two is going after GTA reverse engineering projects

Take-Suit.

37

Twitch streamers' big #ADayOffTwitch protest hits platform viewer totals

"No one should have to experience malicious and hateful attacks."

37

THQ Nordic will announce six new games for its 10th anniversary

"Witness the return of legendary franchises."

36

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

40

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

41

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

101

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

50

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Comments (31)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch