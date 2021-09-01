Wata co-founder accused of breaking company rules on selling graded stock

A "significant conflict of interest". 

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 1 September 2021

A detailed Proof Games report into Mark Haspel, the co-founder of game grading company Wata, has brought to light worrying details of his business activities, and of Wata in general.

Wata appraises and rates the quality of collectible video games, often pushing their prices into the hundreds and thousands of dollars. To avoid any conflict of interest, it has previously stated it does not allow employees to have their own games graded or sell any that have been graded by the company.

But, this week, Proof Games' Seth Abramson discovered he had apparently bought several WATA-graded video games from an eBay seller that turned out to be Haspel. One of his purchases reportedly included a yellow sticky note that invited Abramson to email Haspel privately "for more games".

1
Image credit: Proof Games/Seth Abramson.

At the moment, Haspel is simply accused of breaking Wata's company promise not to own or sell stock it has graded. But after looking into the matter further, Abramson's report raises a number of concerning questions.

The eBay account in question currently lists nearly $50k worth of Wata-rated games, almost all of which have been rated as 9.0 or higher, described as an "investment grade" tier. The majority are 9.6 or higher, among the highest-possible grading Wata gives.

Among the questions Abramson raises - but does not have answers for - are when these games were bought and rated, and who by, and what insider knowledge Haspel has of the market, such as how many other copies of a particular game might exist of a particular quality.

There's much more in the Proof Gaming report, which is well worth a read. No response from Haspel is included, but we've contacted Wata today for more.

Wata has come under scrutiny this year as a number of high-profile Wata-rated video games have sold via the company's auction partner, Heritage Auctions, for increasingly eyebrow-raising amounts.

Wata and Heritage Auctions are closely linked. Heritage Auctions co-founder James Halperin - who was fined $1.2m for fraud back in 2004 - was a previous Wata investor and advisory board member, and Haspel has known Halperin for a number of years.

In July 2020, a sealed copy of Super Mario Bros. rated 9.4 by Wata sold for $114k, a record at the time. Fast forward to this April, and a sealed 9.6 Wata-rated copy of Super Mario Bros. sold for a whopping $660k. In July, a sealed 9.0 Wata-rated copy of The Legend of Zelda sold for an even-higher $870k.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (9)

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

PlayerUnknown departs PUBG company to found new studio

The grass is always Greener.

6

Tokyo Game Show 2021 schedule includes Xbox, Square Enix livestreams

Online event begins later this month.

15

Windows 11 launches in October

"We expect all eligible devices to be offered the free upgrade by mid-2022."

74

Gotham Knights, Suicide Squad to re-emerge at DC Fandome

Plus Fortnite's next DC comic crossover.

15

China cuts online gaming for under 18's to just an hour per day

And only on Fridays, weekends and public holidays.

125

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

41

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

41

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

101

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

50

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Comments (9)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch