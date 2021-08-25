Horizon Forbidden West delayed to February 2022

While Horizon Zero Dawn gets 60fps PS5 patch.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 25 August 2021

Horizon Forbidden West will now launch for PlayStation 4 and PS5 on 18th February 2022, developer Guerilla Games has confirmed.

That's a delay from its earlier expected release window late in 2021. Tonight during Gamescom's Opening Night Live broadcast, Guerilla Games said it had needed more time to polish the game, and that it had been impacted by difficulties arising from the pandemic.

In other Horizon news, the PS5 version of Horizon Zero Dawn has today been updated with a 60fps mode. This patch has just gone live, and should be available to download now.

About the author

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

