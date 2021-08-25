Horizon Forbidden West delayed to February 2022

Horizon Forbidden West will now launch for PlayStation 4 and PS5 on 18th February 2022, developer Guerilla Games has confirmed.

That's a delay from its earlier expected release window late in 2021. Tonight during Gamescom's Opening Night Live broadcast, Guerilla Games said it had needed more time to polish the game, and that it had been impacted by difficulties arising from the pandemic.

In other Horizon news, the PS5 version of Horizon Zero Dawn has today been updated with a 60fps mode. This patch has just gone live, and should be available to download now.