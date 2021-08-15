It looks like that rumoured Alan Wake sequel has gone into "full production"

Plus a "second, smaller-scale game" remains in "full production mode", too.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 15 August 2021

It looks like that rumoured Alan Wake sequel has moved into "full production".

While the highly-anticipated sequel has yet to be formally confirmed by developer Remedy, it's long been rumoured that the two-project publishing deal Remedy struck with Epic Games will both be set within the same franchise, and many speculate they're connected to horror Alan Wake.

Now, courtesy of the company's latest investor report, the studio has provided an update on both projects.

Though the company hasn't given much away, it did confirm in the long-form report that "Remedy's AAA game project with Epic Games has moved into full production, and a second, smaller-scale game remains in full production mode".

Given the production process can take years it's unlikely we'll get to see any footage any time soon, but it should be good news for Alan Wake fans who have been patiently waiting for a sequel for more than a decade now.

As Wes explained at the time, last year developer Remedy announced it had signed a two-project publishing deal with Epic Games, and then re-introduced its fan favourite hero Alan Wake via Control's excellent second expansion, which wove the story of both games together as part of Remedy's wider narrative universe. Alan Wake 2 was then widely reported to be one of Remedy's Epic-funded projects.

More about Alan Wake 2

