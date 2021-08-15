Boyfriend Dungeon promises to update its "inadequate" content warning

Expect an update next week.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 15 August 2021

Boyfriend Dungeon developer Kitfox has agreed to update its content warning following feedback from players.

Though the current statement warns that users should "play with care" given the game "may include references to unwanted advances, stalking, and other forms of emotional manipulation", the mature themes have prompted Kitfox to update the warning and make it "more accurate" in an update next week.

"The content warning for Boyfriend Dungeon inadequately describes the events of stalking and emotional manipulation that exist in the story," the developer said in a statement on Twitter (thanks, PC Gamer). "We'll update the game next week with a more accurate CW. We apologise for any hurt inflicted by our mistake. Thank you for playing!"

However, the developer stopped short of enabling players who may be distressed by some of the game's darker themes to "opt-out".

Boyfriend Dungeon is out now on PC, Xbox, Switch, and Xbox Game Pass.

As Matt reminded us earlier this week, Boyfriend Dungeon was initially announced back in 2017, and successfully raised $272,000 in Kickstarter crowdfunding a year later. Since then, Kitfox has been hard at work on its genre-mash-up oddity that's part dungeon-crawler and part dating sim.

"You move into your cousin's old apartment, rent-free for the summer," Kitfox explains. "To get some confidence and meet people, plus earn a little cash, you're tasked with clearing the creatures in 'the dunj'. Soon you discover weapons [that] transform into cuties... and they're SINGLE!... But someone's abducting weapons and leaving them damaged in the dungeon! Who could do such a thing? Will you solve the blade-napping mystery? Will you find love? Or, friendship, at least?"

