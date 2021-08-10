It looks like GTA 5 on PS5 will run at 4K60 FPS

Grand Theft Auto 5's next-gen update: Expanded And Enhanced Edition, will run at 4K60 FPS on the PlayStation 5.

That's according to details revealed by Sony on PlayStation Germany's official blog.

Despite years of using Duolingo, my German isn't so great, so here's the rather hilarious direct translation from Google Translate: "You have never seen the criminal metropolis Los Santos so beautiful when the skyline shines thanks to a bold graphic update in crisp 4K resolution and you make the city extremely smooth and unsafe thanks to a smooth 60 FPS."

I don't think it's much of a stretch to suggest the Xbox Series X version will likely also run at 4K60 FPS.

Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded And Enhanced Edition will release on PlayStation 5 on 11th November. A standalone version of GTA Online will be available for free exclusively to PS5 players during the first three months, ending in February 2022.

PlayStation Plus members can grab $1m in-game currency for Grand Theft Auto 5 from the PlayStation Store until the PS5 version is released.