There's a new South Park game in development

And this one is a "3D game".

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 8 August 2021

There's reportedly a new South Park game in development.

According to Bloomberg, a recent deal struck between South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and ViacomCBS - allegedly valued at around $900 million (£648m) over six years - seals several new series and "spinoff movies" for streaming service, Paramount+.

The story also references a new "3D video game that is set in the world of South Park", which will seemingly be developed not in collaboration with Ubisoft or its partners this time, but is instead underway at an "in-house studio".

Right now there's no other information available, so whether or not the game will continue The Stick of Truth and The Fractured But Whole's RPG style or try something new remains to be seen.

It won't be the first time South Park Digital Studios has collaborated on video games, though. The studio is credited on both The Fractured But Whole and The Stick of Truth, and most recently worked alongside RedLynx and Ubisoft on the 2017 mobile game, Phone Destroyer.

"South Park: The Fractured But Whole is an RPG with tangible qualities and enjoyable passages, but without the bite or imagination you'd expect of the name," we said in the Eurogamer review of South Park: The Fractured But Whole.

"For anyone who grew up with the TV show, there's still some thrill to be had in simply walking around that familiar town, rubbing shoulders with its famous denizens and savouring the feeling of having an episode play out around you. But these were qualities of the last game too, and they have that bit less impact the second time around. Ubisoft San Francisco's rebuilt combat system goes some way to push back the sense of deja vu, but it entirely can't shake off the suspicion that this is a sequel which exists because its predecessor was so popular, not because its creators were brimming with more ideas."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (6)

Games in this article

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

The Ascent's first big patch addresses ray tracing on PC Game Pass, co-op issues and more

The only way is up.

24

Ultima Underworld 1+2, Syndicate Plus and Syndicate Wars return to GOG - and they're free until 3rd September

Classic.

4

Looks like Assassin's Creed Valhalla may soon feature a major returning character

Spoilers.

48

Pokémon Go's most prominent players call for Niantic to reconsider removal of pandemic changes

UPDATE: Niantic responds, promises final decision by September.

21

Cyberpunk 2077 mod "StreetStyle" makes clothing choices more meaningful

Judge Thread.

18

You may also enjoy...

Dragon Quest 12 takes the long-running RPG series down a darker path

Plus an Octopath Traveler-esque remake of 3, an offline DQ10 and so much more.

44

Cyberpunk 2077 gets new game director

Silver handover.

79

Video | New Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade: Episode Intermission DLC details and gameplay

Yuffie! Fort Condor! Boss fights! More!

16

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Comments (6)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch