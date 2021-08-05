Bubble Bobble 4 Friends gets PC release with map maker mode

Taito's recent Bubble Bobble revival is heading to Steam with a new Mario Maker-esque level design option.

Retitled as Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron's Workshop, this will feature all of the extra bits and pieces added as DLC to the game on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

On top of that, Steam Workshop will support the new map maker mode and let you share creations with friends.

"Taito's comeback continues with this revival of its most famous series," Martin wrote in Eurogamer's Bubble Bobble 4 Friends review, recommending the Switch version of the game. "While it's slim, the old magic remains."

There's no firm release date yet for this new Steam version, other than a vague "summer" launch window and a price of £31/$40/€40.