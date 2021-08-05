Bubble Bobble 4 Friends gets PC release with map maker mode

Taito give it a try.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 5 August 2021

Taito's recent Bubble Bobble revival is heading to Steam with a new Mario Maker-esque level design option.

Retitled as Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron's Workshop, this will feature all of the extra bits and pieces added as DLC to the game on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

On top of that, Steam Workshop will support the new map maker mode and let you share creations with friends.

"Taito's comeback continues with this revival of its most famous series," Martin wrote in Eurogamer's Bubble Bobble 4 Friends review, recommending the Switch version of the game. "While it's slim, the old magic remains."

There's no firm release date yet for this new Steam version, other than a vague "summer" launch window and a price of £31/$40/€40.

More about Bubble Bobble 4 Friends

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

