Final Fantasy 14 redesigns an icon to stop triggering players' phobia of holes

Dozens of trypophobic players fed back on the official forums.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 1 August 2021

Final Fantasy 14 developer Square Enix has revealed it will redesign the logo for new job sage following fan feedback that for some, it triggered their trypophobia - a phobia of holes.

Taking to the official website to explain the changes, Final Fantasy 14's producer and director Naoki Yoshida said that the team didn't think the job's icon was a "particularly big" deal, but soon "received feedback from players all over the world" that the icon "made them uncomfortable or fearful".

"This aversion is known as trypophobia, and those who have it feel disgust and fear when they see clusters of small holes or bumps," Yoshida explained (thanks, PC Gamer). "The severity of the reaction varies between people, and what triggers it in some may not do so in others.

"But regardless of such differences, you have given us your earnest feedback, and there's still time to change things. Considering also the fact that job icons are prominently visible in the game, and that they also appear on merchandise, we've made the decision to redesign the sage icon."

After a lengthy thread on the official website (Japanese language), the new icon now only features one small hole at the bottom, with the three other blades depicted in the image now fully filled in.

"The design concept is unchanged, with the icon being based on the four nouliths which form the sage's armament," Yoshida adds. "The holes in the original design were added for detail, but they ended up appearing as a cluster. To address the problem, the new icon reduces the holes while accentuating the design concept. Now, comparisons will inevitably be made, and some of you may prefer the original. But we believe that designs like this are things that grow on you as you play the job, and ask for your understanding as we head into Endwalker."

As Matt summarised earlier this week, a record number of players have flocked to the now-decade-old MMO in recent times, with Steam recording an all-time peak of 67,019 concurrent players. While good news for the game, the unexpected spike has resulted in lengthy queue times as servers struggled to keep up with demand.

On Tuesday, Yoshida apologised to Final Fantasy 14 players for the ongoing technical woes, and insisted Square Enix was looking to improve things, and released a patch to automatically logout AFK players as an "emergency measure to combat congestion". The team also increased login caps on North American servers.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (5)

More about Final Fantasy XIV

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

The Ascent dev says it's on the case as players discover PC version lacks DLSS and ray tracing on Game Pass but not Steam

Late to the parity.

52

Bloodborne modder restores shortcut door cut from final game

Now where is that PS5 patch?

22

Pokémon Go developer battling to overturn false ban wave

Surf.

1

Assassin's Creed Valhalla adds level scaling this week

UPDATE: Summer festival starts this weekend, Paris expansion next month.

20

Red Dead Online's horses have "gone wild" since update, players say

A not-so-stable release.

8

You may also enjoy...

Dragon Quest 12 takes the long-running RPG series down a darker path

Plus an Octopath Traveler-esque remake of 3, an offline DQ10 and so much more.

44

Cyberpunk 2077 gets new game director

Silver handover.

80

Video | New Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade: Episode Intermission DLC details and gameplay

Yuffie! Fort Condor! Boss fights! More!

16

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Comments (5)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch