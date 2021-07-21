One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows multiplayer servers will shut down after two years

Poor old Saitama - not only is he having problems getting people to recognise him for his abilities, but now the servers for his game are set to shut down.

Bandai Namco announced the news in a tweet, explaining that the multiplayer servers for One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows will go offline on 28th February next year. Offline game modes and "online 1v1 game matches" will still be playable, but that's the end of the fighting game's online multiplayer modes.

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Gameplay Trailer - Gamescom 2019

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is a 3D arena fighting game based on the One Punch manga and anime. It was released on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on 28th February 2020, meaning the online servers will close after exactly two years of life. The game received mixed reviews from players on Steam, and according to SteamDB only ever reached a peak of 586 concurrent players - with only five people playing when I checked this afternoon. I guess the game's title was, er, suitable.

At least Wesley was impressed with the dramatic Hero Arrival System.