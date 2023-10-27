Arizona Sunshine 2 gets new gameplay trailer and December release date

Arizona Sunshine 2, the sequel to developer Vertigo Games' well-received 2016 VR zombie shooter, is coming to PlayStation VR 2, Meta Quest, and Steam VR on 7th December - and there's a new gameplay trailer to accompany the news.

Vertigo's sequel brings back the original game's wise-cracking protagonist for another bout of sun-kissed (and optionally co-operative) zombie-slaying shooting action in the Arizona desert. This time, however, it's promising to mix things up with the likes of enhanced "next-gen VR environments" and a "new mutilation and gore system". And if you can't make zombies' eyes pop out by kicking them up the arse, I'm sending it back.

There's also talk of "all-new and fan-favourite" weapons - including the likes of shotguns, flamethrowers, crowbars, pickaxes, and machetes - but the absolute most critical new addition is Buddy. Yes, this time around, you get to mow down the zombies hordes alongside your own pet dog pal. And he's not just there for the violence; described as the "goodest boy to play a game of undead fetch with", he'll also unearth key items and help carry gear.

Arizona Sunshine 2 gameplay trailer.

Arizona Sunshine 2 will cost £43.99/€49,99/$49.99 USD when it launches on 7th December via Steam, the Meta Store, and PlayStation Store. There's also a Deluxe Edition which is around 10 £/$/€ dearer, and includes an undead Buddy companion, a Buddy shaped weapon charm, and Freddy Flesh Hands - which give your virtual mitts a beautiful undead sheen.

Eurogamer's Ian Higton called the first Arizona Sunshine the "closest you'll come to starring in your own episode of The Walking Dead" when he reviewed it back in 2017.