Apple Vision Pro will receive "new spatial games" including What the Golf? and more

Apple has revealed more details on its upcoming $3499 Vision Pro headset, including specially created games which will take advantage of its "spatial computing" capabilities.

In its announcement of the Vision Pro in June 2023, Apple stated the headset will be compatible with over 100 Apple Arcade games when it launches. In a new press release, the company has expanded the number of supported Apple Arcade titles to more than 250.

"New spatial games" will be released for Vision Pro, Apple said, including titles from the series What the Golf?, Game Room, and Super Fruit Ninja, which will "transform the space around players, offering unique and engaging gameplay experiences".

Apple also said non-spatial games such as NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition and Sonic Dream Team will be playable with "popular game controllers" on Vision Pro, though did not specify which hardware will be compatible.

The press release also contained details of the Vision Pro's launch, which was confirmed as "early" 2024 in the initial reveal of the headset. Apple Vision Pro will release on 2nd February in the US, starting at $3499 for a model with 256GB of storage. Pre-orders will begin on 19th January at 5am PST. It's unclear when the device will be released in other regions.

In July 2023, it was reported that Apple had scaled back its internal sales target for the Vision Pro due to production issues. This also reportedly pushed back plans for a cheaper version of the $3499 headset.