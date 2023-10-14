Apex Legends Doppelgangers lets you gain extra abilities from different legends

Apex Legends' Doppelgangers Collection Event will launch next week.

Running from 17th October to 31st October inclusively, the time-limited event will include in-game consumable candy that grants EVO points, ultimate charge, and Shield Healing, After Dark map variants, and the Trick N' Treats Trios game mode, which enables players to "gain extra abilities from different legends".

You can get an early teaster in the action-packed teaser below:

Apex Legends: Doppelgangers Collection Event Trailer.

"Nightmarish" versions of Olympus, Kings Canyon and World's Edge return in After Dark maps, and there'll be the prerequisite limited-time cosmetics that include 24 "wicked" skins. Collect all 24 by 31st October, and you'll unlock Revenant's prestige skin.

Apex Legends' current season, Resurrection, is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the EA App and Steam.

Last month, Respawn banned over 2000 Apex Legends accounts for cheating as it prepared for the Harbingers Collection Event.

In a note posted to X/Twitter, the studio said it had identified and removed "2000+" cheaters and reminded players to "report any suspicious player activity through [its] in-game tools".

Respawn Entertainment recently opened a third development studio as part of its plans to make its free-to-play battle royale title Apex Legends a "10, 15 years or more" franchise.

Respawn's newest studio - which will operate alongside existing teams in Sherman Oaks, California and Vancouver, British Columbia - is based in Madison, Wisconsin, and will predominantly be focussed on supporting the development of Apex Legends' live service operations.