Apex Legends' cross progression "issues" have now been resolved, says Respawn

Respawn says it has "resolved" the issues that scuppered its recent rollout of cross-progression on Apex Legends.

In a message posted to social media, Respawn said that as the issues have now been addressed, it will continue "rolling out more waves over the next few days" but advised players not to unlink their Play Apex accounts for the time being.

"We recently resolved several issues related to cross-progression and will continue rolling out more waves over the next few days," Respawn tweeted over the weekend.

"As a reminder, please refrain from unlinking your Play Apex accounts as it will not impact when you receive cross-progression. Thank you for your continued patience here!"

— Respawn (@Respawn) November 18, 2023

Respawn resumed its cross-progression efforts after it identified earlier this month that players who had unlinked and relinked their accounts were being locked out of their account(s) entirely.

As Matt recently explained for us, free-to-play battle royale shooter Apex Legends finally introduced cross-progression as part of its 19th season, and ahead of its arrival next Tuesday, 31st October.

Cross-progression enables players to access their progression data, cosmetics, and currency via a single EA account across all platforms. Crucially, the cross-progression migration process is both automatic and mandatory.