Amazon Prime Gaming titles for August include Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2

Amazon's Prime Gaming is offering eight free titles throughout the month of August, including Payday 2 and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2.

The first of these titles will be available from 3rd August, with the rest then released periodically throughout the month.

Farming Simulator 19 is among this month's titles.

Here's your full line-up for Prime Gaming in August.

3rd August:

Payday 2 and "The Gage Mod Courier" DLC (Epic Games Store)

10th August:

Farming Simulator 19 (Epic Games Store)

Blade Assault (Amazon Games App)

17th August:

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2 (Amazon Games App)

Foretales (Amazon Games App)

Driftland: The Magic Revival (Amazon Games App)

In Sound Mind (Amazon Games App)

31st August:

Summertime Madness (Legacy Games Code)

In addition to the above, Amazon will also be offering free in-game loot and content drops throughout the month for titles such as Black Desert Online, Dead By Daylight, Honkai: Star Rail, Overwatch 2 and "more".

Reminder you need to be a Prime member to claim these games. If you've not been a member before or haven't been in a while, you can claim a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial. It will cost £8.99 per month after the trial has ended but it can be cancelled anytime- including during the trial so that you won't be charged.

Meanwhile, as part of 2023's World Series of Warzone event, Call of Duty players can now claim the World Series of Warzone Rat Pack bundle for Call of Duty: Warzone. This is available until 24th August, and will include the following:

Cheesy - Reyes Operator Skin

Spicy Meatballs - Raal MG LMG Weapon Blueprint

Cheesin' - Vel 46 SMG Weapon Blueprint

You're a Rat - Sticker

Fit for a Ghost - Calling Card

Rat Pack - Loading Screen

Gotcha - Emblem

1 Hour Double XP - Consumable

1 Hour Double Weapon XP - Consumable

You can read more over on the Prime Gaming blog.

For more on Payday, PC and Xbox Series X/S players will be able to try Payday 3 ahead of its September launch date next week, as part of a "technical closed beta".