Alan Wake 2 will have free and "significant" DLC

"All of that will be free for everyone who gets the game."

One of Alan Wake 2's live-action cinematics starts up
Image credit: Remedy
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Remedy Entertainment has confirmed Alan Wake 2 will have "significant" free DLC updates.

Confirmation came via Remedy Entertainment's creative director Sam Lake, who was at EGX this weekend, talking about the return of Alan Wake.

These free DLC expansions come on top of the two post-launch content drops Remedy detailed earlier this year, hinting there'll be plenty to do post-end game after we jump into Wake's new nightmare later this month on 27th October.

Alan Wake 2 — The Dark Place Trailer Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023.Watch on YouTube

"We do have free DLCs drops coming, and they too are pretty significant," Lake told the crowd at EGX, as captured in the tweet/x post below.

"I'm expecting us to be going more into detail pretty soon after the game is out, but all of that will be free for everyone who gets the game."

Alan Wake 2 is out on 27th October 2023 on PC via Epic Games Store, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

"Remedy set out to realise a sequel that cements its place in the survival horror genre, and from what I have seen it is on course to achieve just that," Victoria wrote in her brilliant Alan Wake 2 preview.

"Alan may indeed be stuck in a hell of his own creation, but I believe this sequel has the potential to be a dark yet heavenly release for Remedy fans, old and new."

