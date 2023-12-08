Alan Wake 2 New Game Plus arrives later this month

Alan Wake 2's previously promised New Game Plus mode will arrive across platforms later this month, on Monday 11th December.

This will see the introduction of a harder difficulty mode known as Nightmare and a new "alternative narrative".

As already confirmed, players will still have all their previously unlocked weapons and upgrades to hand when they return to the game, as this is all retained in Alan Wake 2's New Game Plus.

Let's play Alan Wake 2.

There is still no word on a release date for Alan Wake 2's DLC expansions, although we do know a bit about what they will involve already.

The first expansion - Night Springs - will allow you to play as "several familiar characters from the world of Alan Wake" as you "experience the unexplainable in multiple self-contained episodes of Night Springs" (which is, of course, this universe's in-game TV show based on The Twilight Zone).

It will be followed by a second expansion, The Lake House.

Image credit: Remedy

If you simply can't wait for more Alan Wake 2 content, you could set about knitting yourself Saga's jumper thanks to Remedy's handy pattern. Then, you will have something nice and cosy to snuggle up in when you return to the game later this month.

Also, just because I am a fan, be sure to check out the live version of Alan Wake 2's Herald of Darkness in the post below.