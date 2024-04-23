Age of Wonders-esque Songs of Conquest finally leaves early access soon

After almost two years of cooking in early access, the team behind turn-based strategy adventure game Songs of Conquest has announced its full-fat release date.

Mark your calendars, as Songs of Conquest is set to release into 1.0 next month, on 20th May.

Sharing the news, developer Lavapotion along with Coffee Stain Publishing said the game's full release will bring with it a number of general new features and improvements. Perhaps most exciting, however, is the news that Songs of Conquest will have a new single player campaign, focused on the mercantile nation of Barya.

"Players will lead Barya through an important moment in its rich lore, and lift the veil on this desert-based faction with a love for gold and gunpowder," the Songs of Conquest team tease. You can check out some screenshots for the upcoming campaign further down this article.

"Songs of Conquest is a product of years of passion, hard work and love for this genre, and to see it reach 1.0 is an incredible milestone for us. We're very proud of how far the game has come through Early Access, and wouldn't be here now without the incredible feedback and support from players who've already jumped into our humble strategy game," Carl Toftfelt, lead game designer at Lavapotion, said today.

"The content launching with 1.0 will really expand what Songs of Conquest can offer - we hope our existing fans will love it, and we're looking forward to inviting new Wielders into the world of Aerbor in May!"

Image credit: Lavapotion

Our Bertie actually took Songs of Conquest out for a spin all the way back in 2022, and found himself rather enamoured with the whole thing.

"Sometimes you know the moment you play something that it's a belter. You can feel that sense of quality oozing through as soon as you load it up. It's in the music, the look, the feel - I love a game that plays with real zip and this does. I smile returning to it. I want to tell people about it. Songs of Conquest has me," he wrote in Eurogamer's Songs of Conquest impressions feature.

"For now, suffice to say: I'm sold."