A publisher perspective with No More Robots' Mike Rose

A publisher perspective: we haven't had one of those before, and it's an area of pivotal importance in games people often have misconceptions about. How does it all work, from spotting a game to signing it, to marshalling it out of the door? And whose side are publishers on?

My guest today started their own label five years ago in the hope of doing things differently - and things have gone very well. Today, No More Robots employs 13 people and is responsible for notable small-team games like Hypnospace Outlaw, Descenders, Not Tonight, and Yes, Your Grace.

The recently-announced Hypnospace Outlaws spiritual sequel Dreamsettler apparently became one of the company's most Wishlisted games. Not bad for a project Rose apparently suggested because he wanted more Hypnospace music.