Game of the Week: A busy week with plenty of greats

There's a lovely moment in, of all things, the movie Dreamcatcher, where, if memory serves, the main characters are trekking through the woods and all of these deer and rabbits and forest animals come charging through the trees, spooked by something. It's magical, almost fairy-tale like in all these bounding woodland critters. But it's also terrifying, because why are they running? What horror are they fleeing?

In Dreamcatcher's case I cannot remember - the woodland tumbling is all I have left of that film, which I may have watched on a plane or something. But when I look at this week and see how busy it is, I think of Dreamcatcher's woods. Lots of games out this week, large and small, and at least some of them have been spooked by Nintendo's huge beast crashing, unseen for now, through the distant undergrowth.

Maybe I'm wrong, actually. I look down the list and I don't think Dungeon Drafters had to get out of the way of Zelda. This is a beautiful game, a turn-based tactics game in which cards are magic and your placement on the board is deeply important. Each screen is a new room in the dungeon, a puzzle you have to fight your way through, and when one of the tilesets on offer is a glacial library, you've pretty much sold me already. Dungeon Drafters is on PC at the moment, and well worth grabbing, but it's going to absolutely sing on Switch when it arrives later in the year. Cor.