If you like to take a break from wearing your gaming headset from time to time but don't want to fork out on expensive desktop speakers or have limited desk space, then you should buy this lovely pair of compact speakers from Creative.

The Pebble V3 speakers in black are now just £25 at Amazon UK. They offer rich and clear audio with minimal distortion. I recently bought a pair for myself in white and they are just perfect for gaming, as well as for listening to music whilst working. You can even connect them to your Nintendo Switch or PS5.

These speakers aren't on sale in the US but you can still buy them for an affordable price of $34.99 from Amazon.

The Pebble V3 speakers use a single USB-C connection for both audio and power, and come with handy a USB-A converter should you need it. You can also stream music wirelessly from your phone thanks to its Bluetooth 5.0. connectivity.

If you want more bass, Digital Foundry rates a very similar set of Creative speakers, the Pebble Plus with subwoofer, as the best budget computer speakers. Will Judd says the speakers provide 'surprisingly good audio with full bass' and that they 'keep distortion to a minimum and provide a good level of clarity'. That version is currently priced at £38.99 from the Creative store.

Aside from the dedicated subwoofer, the V3 and Pebble Plus speakers deliver pretty much the same quality in the way of specs, except the Pebble V3s have Bluetooth connectivity and improved 2.25-inch full range speaker driver. Personally I'm not a fan of thumping bass sounds that a woofer can provide, so the V3 speakers are perfect for my setup.

